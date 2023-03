COLUMBUS – Mechanicsburg’s Olivia Skillings was named third-team All-Ohio in Division III girls basketball after averaging 16.2 points per game this season.

Also in Division III, Mechanicsburg’s Addie DeLong (17.5 ppg) was named special mention All-Ohio. West Liberty-Salem’s Chaley Wade (10.5 ppg) and Graham’s Abby Yukon (14.9 ppg) were each named honorable mention.