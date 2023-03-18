Romero places 3rd at 184 at NCAA tourney

TULSA, Okla. – Ohio State senior wrestler Kaleb Romero of Mechanicsburg won his final match as a Buckeye in dramatic fashion – a sudden victory win with 1 second remaining – to take third place and lead the way for his team Saturday at the NCAA championships.

Romero, at 184 pounds and a three-time All-American who competed at four NCAA championships, wrestled seven times at these championships and came away with six victories while earning his highest NCAA finish.

He advanced out of the consolation semifinals via a medical forfeit and then defeated No. 2 Trent Hidlay of North Carolina State in dramatic fashion for third place.