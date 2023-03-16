Champaign County Kiwanis Club selected for Scholastic Literacy Program

Submitted story

The Kiwanis Club of Champaign County was selected as one of only five clubs nationally for a literacy mentorship program through Scholastic.

The R.E.A.L. (Read, Excel, Achieve, Lead) Mentoring program leverages community partnerships with positive role models and relationships with community leaders, and builds access to diverse and engaging books for students to grow their home library.

The Kiwanis Club will be visiting Cortney Yost’s preschool classroom at Urbana Elementary School four times during the month of March. During each visit, a club member will read a book to the students and have a short discussion about the book afterward.

Participating readers are Jenny White and Jeff Coaty of the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities; Steve Vrooman, retired from Springfield City School District and Clark State College; and Rebecca Wilden of Mechanicsburg Public Library. Each preschool student will also receive copies of the four books to take home and enjoy, provided by Scholastic.

If you are interested in joining the Kiwanis Club or supporting the work of the club, please contact Club Secretary Rebecca Wilden at rfw@mechanicsburgohlibrary.org.

Info from Rebecca Wilden

