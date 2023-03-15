WL-S honors ‘White Tiger’ students

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem High School held its annual White Tiger Award Ceremony on Friday, Feb. 24. The White Tiger Award is presented to students in grades 9-12 who work hard, have a great attitude, give from the heart, and are a positive role model for other students.

Like a white tiger, these students are rare, and this ceremony is all about celebrating the unique impact they’ve had on the staff member who nominated them. This year a total of 23 students were honored by a teacher, counselor, or the athletic director.

Each White Tiger recipient qualifies for a scholarship provided by the Angie Warye family.

In addition to recognition and scholarship potential, each student receives a certificate and letter written by the staff member by whom they were nominated. The district congratulates all of this year’s recipients.

