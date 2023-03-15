Matteson receives Gold Award Girl Scouts

Submitted story

Lillian Matteson of Troop 32313, Kettering, Ohio received her Gold Award on March 5, 2023.

Lillian is the daughter of Teresa and Casey Matteson, formerly of Urbana, and granddaughter of Bill and Audra Bean and Cheryl Paxton of Urbana. Lillian is a graduate of Kettering Fairmont High School and attends Muskingum University majoring in Zoology.

She was involved in March Band (flute), Varsity Bowling and Theatre Stage Crew. Lillian was a Girl Scout for 13 years and earned her Bronze and Silver Awards. Growing up, Lillian was a Girl Scout in the Champaign County service unit. She noticed troops were doing the same activities every year. To impact retention of current leaders and Girl Scouts, Lillian proposed creating a resource guide of many activities and places to go in Champaign County. This would be a huge step in keeping girls more active and prevent lead burn-out.

Lillian researched many places to go in the county area. She created a 42-page Resource Guide that included contact information, addresses, hours of operation and which badges and patches could be earned. Lillian organized the guide in alphabetical order for both inside and outside the county. She even had BSA troops and other youth groups in the area asking for her guide.

Info from Audra Bean

