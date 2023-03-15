URBANA – Thomas Lynn Moffitt, 80, of Urbana passed away on Sunday, March 12, 2023 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

He was born March 5, 1943 in Concord Township, Urbana, Ohio, the son of James F. and Hazel (Bosler) Moffitt. Tom graduated from Graham High School in 1961. He was a member of the Buckeye Allis Club, Miami Valley Steam Threshers Association, Loyal Order of Moose Lodge #1215, Fraternal Order of Eagles 979 Aerie and many more.

Tom was an old farm boy at heart. He loved his Allis Chalmers tractors, county fairs, especially Champaign County, growing and entering his vegetables at the fair. An avid fan of old NASCAR, golf and the Ohio State football, what he loved most however, was attending the sports and events of his precious grandchildren and the children of his friends as well, supporting them with so much pride all the way.

Tom is survived by his daughter, Deb Moffitt-Shockey; son, Dale (Michelle) Moffitt; grandchildren, Tyler (Christina) Shockey, Morgan Moffitt, Kaylee Moffitt (Tyler Weekley), Josh (Sarah) Newman, Mckenzee (Martin) William Hooper; great-grandchildren, Dawson Shockey, Savannah Shockey, William C. Hooper; cousin, Donnie (Jane) Moffitt; sister-in-law, Kay Moffitt as well as several nieces and nephews.

Tom is preceded in death by his parents and brothers, James (Jeannine) Moffitt Jr., Kenneth (Patty) Moffitt, Ronnie Moffitt, Rod (Margie) Moffitt.

The family would like to thank the ER staff at Mercy Health Urbana Hospital, the Neurology doctors and ICU nurses at the OSU Wexner Medical Center, Med Flight of Marysville and Hospice of Central Ohio for the wonderful care.

Please feel free to wear orange in Tom’s memory.

A gathering of family and friends will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 20, 2023 in the funeral home with Pastor Michael Maurice officiating.

Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Woodruff 4-H Program, to help Champaign County Youth: 4820 Allison Road, Mechanicsburg, Ohio 43044.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.