Virtual seminar covers powers of attorney issues

A workshop called The Difference Between Powers of Attorney vs. Legal Guardianship will be held Wednesday, March 29 via Zoom.

This is a free, small-group, online workshop from 11 a.m. to noon by presenter Judy LaMusga. Registration is requested by March 27. To register please contact Ashley Adam by email (aadam@info4seniors.org) or phone (937-341-3093). The workshop link will be provided before the date. To learn more visit https://info4seniors.org/caregiver-workshops/.

When it comes to estate planning, it can be difficult to know where to begin and where to turn. Terminology can become confusing, and information can be thrown at you from many different directions. How do you know that the information you are hearing is correct? What information is most important for you and your loved ones to know? What steps should you be taking today and in the future? Join the Area Agency on Aging for an interactive workshop that will cover the difference between Powers of Attorney and Legal Guardianship.

LaMusga is an attorney and counselor-at-law who specializes in elder and disability law.

This is a small-group discussion and the number of caregiver participants is limited. Not familiar with Zoom? Join a brief orientation session at 10:30 a.m. before the presentation begins.

This workshop is courtesy of the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which helps older adults of west central Ohio remain in their homes with independence and dignity. We are an independent, private, nonprofit corporation that plans and funds services for older persons in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble, and Shelby Counties.

