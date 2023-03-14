American Legion donates generators to Mechanicsburg Fire Dept.

Submitted story

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg American Legion Post 238 recently purchased two portable Honda electric generators to donate to the Mechanicsburg Fire Department.

The presentation of the generators took place on the evening of March 9 at the American Legion building in Mechanicsburg.

The generators will replace the existing antiquated generators that have been in service over the past several years and are in need of extensive repair. On many occasions the fire department will have need of a portable electric source to provide much needed power that would allow utilization of various pieces of equipment on the scene of an emergency.

The Mechanicsburg Fire Department is very grateful to community-oriented organizations such as the American Legion that show overwhelming support to local public safety services.

Info from Steve Castle

