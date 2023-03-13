Appraisers announced for March 23 antique fair

Submitted story

The Champaign County Historical Society Museum has enlisted the help of experienced appraisers to participate in the upcoming 3rd Annual Antique Appraisal Fair.

The event will be held at the museum, 809 E. Lawn Ave., Urbana on March 23 from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and will include distinguished, local antique experts who will provide verbal appraisals to attendees.

Buzz Jackson, who has appeared on WGBH television’s “Antiques Road Show,” brings that level of expertise to the Champaign County Antique Appraisal Fair with his knowledge of military items, know as “militaria.” Following years of study, he has become known as an expert on artifacts from all U. S. wars.

Greg Shipley is an avid amateur archaeologist and is also a passionate collector of early Americana and Native American artifacts. He discovered his first flint arrowhead on his grandfather’s farm at the age of 6 and thus began a lifelong passion for unearthing buried treasures.

Bring your native American artifacts, stone and flint arrowheads, trade goods, tomahawks, beads and Early Americana items from the Colonial through the Federal era (1620-1820) and see if you are the owner of a “hidden treasure.”

Dan Fawcett has been dealing in antiques and collectibles for more than 40 years. He is well known to most dealers in the region and his opinion on antiques is frequently sought by the Ohio History Connection. He has a lifetime of knowledge of Champaign, Clark and Logan counties’ artifacts and looks forward to determining the value of your prized possession.

Elizabeth Arthur, owner of The Olde Mint Antique Shop in Bellefontaine, attended auctions with her grandfather, obtaining her first bidder’s number at the age of 8!

She has a degree in Art History and European History and has traveled throughout Europe searching for art and antiques. She served as an appraiser at the Logan County Fair for many years and looks forward to evaluating fine art, silver, jewelry, vintage clothing and early Colonial-era items.

Tickets are $20 and will include refreshments, and the verbal appraisal of one item. CCHS members are allowed two items per ticket. Additional items will be $10 each.

Tickets are available at Peoples Savings Bank, Farmers and Merchants State Bank, Civista Bank, Park National Bank, Chamber of Commerce and the Museum. Tickets at the door will be $25.

Info from Cheryl Ogden, Champaign County Historical Society

