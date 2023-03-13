Sign up now for the ‘Think Green … It’s Not Just a Color’

By Sofia Carter

Ohio State Extension

Champaign County

Green with envy. Green around the gills. Do you have a green thumb? The grass is always greener on the other side. Go green or think green. These are common phrases you might think about when you hear the word “Green,” but green may also apply to wellness themes as well. Join Ohio State University Extension for the “Think Green … It’s Not Just a Color” 6-week Spring email wellness challenge to learn more about how OSU Extension has tied together a variety of wellness topics.

The email challenge connects participants with tips, research, and resources to help blend nature, nutrition, finances, mental wellness, and more. Go to https://go.osu.edu/lhlwchampaign and answer a few short questions to get registered.

During the week of March 27 all registered participants will receive a pre-challenge message. Participants will then receive one email per week from April 3 to May 15. Participants will have access to optional resources available including the Ohio State University Extension Live Healthy Live Well Blog, a free Wednesday wellness webinar series, and a tracking challenge check list. Pre-and post-challenge online surveys will be used to track participant progress and comments.

Join our award-winning group as we offer another chance to connect with adults who are interested in wellness via email. “Think Green … It’s Not Just a Color” will challenge you to explore a variety of ways you can green-up your life. This program is offered free and is sponsored by Ohio State University Extension.

For additional information contact Sofia Carter, Extension Educator, Family and Consumer Sciences, at carter.1991@osu.edu 937-772-6023.

CFAES provides research and related educational programs to clientele on a nondiscriminatory basis. For more information, visitcfaesdiversity.osu.edu. For an accessible format of this publication, visitcfaes.osu.edu/accessibility.

Info from Ohio State University Extension, Champaign County

Info from Ohio State University Extension, Champaign County