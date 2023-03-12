Village council hears concern from resident

By Alixandria Wells-Good

MECHANICSBURG – The Mechanicsburg Village Council met on Monday, March 6 at a regularly-scheduled meeting in the municipal building.

A village resident was in attendance to present the council with an issue. She presented the council with information and photos of the pavement work that was done on Prospect and Church St. The resident stated that the pavement was not done flush with her driveway, and many other driveways, which is now chipping away as she drives in and out of her driveway. She said this is also creating a gravel issue on the street. The council stated that they would look into the problem.

Village Administrator April Huggins-Davis informed the council that Community Clean Up is coming up on May 6. They are still in need of volunteers to help with this event. Many dumpsters will be present for use by village residents.

Council made a motion giving the Water and Sewer Department permission to use up to $10,000 to haul (sewer) ‘sludge.’ The motion passed.

Zoning Officer Dusty Hurst stated that letters will be going out to residents regarding ‘junk’ that needs to be disposed of prior to Community Clean Up. He hopes this will give residents who are in violation ample time to plan on making the necessary clean-ups and to take advantage of the free disposal on Community Clean Up day.

Hurst went on to inform the council that he had been speaking with Duncan Oil on different ideas of what they could do with the property they own near the railroad tracks on Main Street. Duncan Oil was informed of the zoning regulations for that property. No decisions were made at this time.

Police Chief David Patrick came to the council with a request to allow the department to sell four forfeited firearms. In the request, Patrick stated that the firearms will be sold to Vance Outdoors for store credit of approximately $700. This store credit will be used to purchase needed items for the department. A motion was made and passed to allow the department to sell these firearms.

Ordinance 23-02 was passed unanimously by emergency. This ordinance states “An ordinance approving, adopting, and enacting American Legal Publishing’s Ohio Basic Code, 2023 Edition, as the code of ordinances for the Village of Mechanicsburg, Ohio and declaring an emergency.”

The council then went into executive session to discuss the purchase of a property on Mill Street.

The village council will meet next on Monday, March 20 at 6:30 p.m. in the municipal building.

Reach the writer at UDCeditor@aimmediamidwest.com

