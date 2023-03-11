Graham ahead at state wrestling meet

COLUMBUS – Graham holds a comfortable lead heading into Sunday’s final rounds of the Division II state wrestling tournament.

After Saturday’s rounds, the Falcons had 122.5 points and Columbus DeSales was second with 96.5.

Graham had four wrestlers qualify for Sunday’s finals.

In semifinal matches on Saturday, Graham’s Brogan Tucker defeated Dylan Rhoads of Louisville, 4-3, at 132 pounds; Graham’s Hayden Hughes defeated Wilmington’s Thane McCoy, 10-8, at 138; Graham’s Eli Jacks defeated Zack Lopez of Columbus DeSales, 5-4 UTB, at 150 and Graham’s Gunner Cramblett defeated Clear Fork’s Luke Schlosser, 13-4, at 165.

In another semifinal match, Joe Curry of Watterson defeated Graham’s Colt Ryan, 8-4, at 120.

Graham’s Bryce Kohler (144) is also still alive in the consolations.

DeSales had three wrestlers qualify for the finals.

In Division III, Mechanicsburg’s Ronnie Thomas (190) lost in the semifinals to Wyat Ripke of Archbold, 6-3.

Mechanicsburg’s Zane Hitchcock (215) is also still alive in the consolations.