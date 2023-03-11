PET DOG OF THE WEEK

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Casey and I am a 7-month old English Sheepdog-German Shepherd mix girl. They tell me that I am all of these things: friendly, affectionate, loyal, playful, smart, brave, curious, independent, funny, and athletic. My people got me as a puppy and loved me dearly, but my Dad developed heart trouble. He could no longer walk me or play with me like I needed. So he brought me to Barely Used Pets so I could find a more active family to grow up with! He was very sad but knew this was best for me. I am house-trained and good with other dogs. Won’t you please come and see me? I promise to be the best girl you ever had!

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Information provided by Barely Used Pets