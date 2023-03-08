WL-S Students of Month

By
Urbana Daily Citizen
-

West Liberty-Salem Middle School has chosen their February Students of the Month including 8th Grade: Emma Vigar & Levi Yelton; 7th Grade: Abby Dunlop & Gavin Bell; 6th Grade: Mikel Ling & Rylan Leichty.

Submitted photo

