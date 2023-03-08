March is Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is one in a series of outreach columns from the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

By Leigh Anne Wenning

March is celebrated nationally as Developmental Disabilities Awareness Month. At the Champaign County Board of Developmental Disabilities, we want to shine a light on people of all abilities. People with developmental disabilities (DD) are our friends, neighbors, coworkers, and family members; and our community is stronger when we include everyone.

In 2023, people with developmental disabilities have the option to live, work, and play just like everyone else. People with DD live in their own homes, go to jobs that they choose, have meals out with friends, and even go to college. Our job at the Champaign County Board of DD is to assist them in navigating these life choices and coordinate the needed supports to help them meet their goals. In fact, the #1 goal in our strategic plan is related to inclusion.

Everyone can make small efforts to educate ourselves and think about ways we can be more inclusive with people of all abilities. A few ways to do this are: 1. Watch a documentary on the lives of people with disabilities. 2. Contact the Champaign County Board of DD about volunteer activities or ask what you can do to be involved. 3. Talk to a community member with disabilities about their experiences and what is going on in their life. (I bet you will find that their experiences are very similar to yours.) 4. Read about disability advocacy online. The Champaign County Board of DD website or a simple google search on Ohio developmental disability resources can give you a variety of online documents. 5. Follow DD organizations or advocacy groups on social media as well.

At our local libraries throughout Champaign County this month, you will find book displays that highlight the experiences of people with disabilities. We would like to thank all the area libraries for partnering with us to make sure these books are front and center during this important month.

As always, if you have any questions or want to learn more about the Champaign County Board of DD, follow us on social media at www.facebook.com/champaigncbdd.org or check out our website at www.champaigncbdd.org. You can also reach us by phone at 937-652-5217.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.

Leigh Anne Wenning is the superintendent of Champaign County Board of DD.