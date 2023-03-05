Antique Appraisal Fair March 23

What is it worth? Find out at the Champaign County Historical Society Museum’s spring fundraiser, the Antique Appraisal Fair.

The fundraiser will be held on Thursday, March 23 between 5:30 and 8:30 p.m. in the museum at 809 East Lawn, Urbana. The event, which is patterned after the PBS series “Antiques Roadshow,” is sponsored by Freshwater Farms of Ohio and the Historical Society. All proceeds benefit the Museum’s operations.

The price of admission is $20 in advance, or $25 at the door. Admission includes one appraisal and a flight of wine and charcuterie plate served “bistro-style” by Freshwater Farms. The organizers hope that folks will socialize during the event and tour the museum.

Four experienced appraisers will be set up throughout the museum to help you learn what your prized possession is worth.

Advance tickets may be purchased at the museum, at local banks – Peoples, Civitas, Farmers and Merchants, and Park National Bank. In addition to benefiting the museum and preserving its artifacts, this will be a fun event for people of all ages to enjoy. This is an excellent opportunity to have a family heirloom, an item from the attic, or perhaps something found when spring cleaning evaluated.

Info from Champaign County Historical Society