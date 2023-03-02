Local teams set for state bowling tourney

COLUMBUS – Champaign County will be well represented at the Division II boys and girls state bowling tournaments on Friday and Saturday at Wayne Webb’s Columbus Bowl.

The Mechanicsburg girls team, the Graham boys and girls squads and the Urbana girls team all qualified for state.

The Mechanicsburg girls won the Division II Central District tournament.

For the Indians at the district, Hannah Dingledine finished second as an individual with a 624, Ashton Waller had a 533, Taylor Rausch a 514, Gwen Westfall a 456 and Faith Ford a 457.

Mechanicsburg’s Chris Ritchie qualified for state as an individual by winning the boys district tournament with a 682.

The Graham girls placed third and Urbana was fourth at the district tournament.

For the Falcons, Kailey Dowty was third overall with a 590, Mackenzie Clark rolled a 498 and Gracie Astry a 458.

For the Hillclimbers, Jazmyn Scott was eighth overall with a 540, Riley Smith had a 450 and Maya Stokes a 379.

The Graham boys placed second at the district.

For the Falcons, Spencer Hannahs was second overall with a 635, Tristan Maxwell was fourth with a 622 and Peyton Schweirking had a 578.