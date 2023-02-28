Project Woman Bingo Fundraiser is March 8

SPRINGFIELD – Project Woman will host a Bingo fundraiser on Wednesday, March 8, from 6 p.m.-8 p.m., at Mother Stewart’s Brewing Co., 102 West Columbia Street, in downtown Springfield. This is planned as a fun night to help a very serious problem in the Clark and Champaign County community. Cost is $5 per sheet (3 games). Pay at the door.

Since 1974, fully-accredited Project Woman works 24/7, 365 days a year dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by providing services and programs to protect, educate and empower.

Project Woman is not involved with abortion. Serving Clark and Champaign counties, Project Woman supports survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, dating violence and stalkers and is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, please email projectwoman@projectwanohio.org. The 24-Hour Local Crisis Line is 1-800-634-9893.