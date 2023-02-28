Poetry book signing Friday evening

Janet Gove Dye will be signing copies of her book of poetry, Life in Verse, on Friday, March 3, from 7-9 p.m. in the lobby of the First Baptist Church at 401 N. Main St. in Urbana. Dye has been writing poetry since she was a teenager. Her work addresses themes of love, loss, family, faith, and the natural world — written across the decades. Sometimes humorous observation, sometimes serious reflection, her poems are always insightful in their depiction of the human experience. Copies of a Life in Verse will be available for purchase. The book signing event will also feature live music and light refreshments, with a reading of selected poems at 8 p.m. It is free and open to the public. For more information, contact 978-290-1948.