ST. PARIS – Long-time Graham High School assistant football coach Rich Clark has been named the new head coach of the Falcons.

“He’s a Falcon and his relationships with current student athletes at the high school and middle school creates a solid foundation moving into the upcoming season,” Graham Local Schools said in a statement.

Clark replaces Dave Taynor, who recently took the job as head coach at Sidney High School.

The Falcons have qualified for the playoffs the last three seasons.