PETS OF THE WEEK

PAWS Animal Shelter

Meet Nefertiti!

She is a big, beautiful 2-year-old spayed tabby. Nefertiti is friendly but on the quiet side. She is looking for a safe, happy place to call home. Come meet her today in the Catcabana Room at PAWS Animal Shelter, 1535 West U.S. Highway 36, Urbana, Ohio.

You can also check us out on Facebook at www.facebook.com/paws.urbana or on Petfinder at petfinder.com. Our hours are noon until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday; Saturday, noon until 4 p.m.; closed Sunday and Monday. Phone number is 937-653-6233.

PAWS is in need of volunteers and fosters.

Barely Used Pets

Hi! My name is Velcro and I am an almost 9-month-old Labrador Retriever Mix girl. I am house trained, good with children and other dogs. I am friendly, affectionate, loyal, gentle and playful. I am also funny, athletic and quiet. I was found running the streets in a small town down in Kentucky. A kind person took me to a rescue. I was given to a foster along with another puppy that had been found. We lived there for a month. We went to another rescue in Cincinnati, but she only takes in small dogs. We were too big for her home. So here we are at Barely Used Pets. My friend got her forever home and I am hoping to go to a new home, too! I am house trained, good with children, and I love to go for walks! My name is Velcro because once I come to live with you I am stuck to you just like velcro.

How to adopt:

Barely Used Pets, Inc.

844 Jackson Hill Road

Urbana, Ohio 43078

(937) 869-8090

Sunday: CLOSED

Mon & Tues: CLOSED

Wed & Thurs: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.