The Champaign County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Friday, Feb. 17 for the Sycamore House Pregnancy & Family Life Center.

The Sycamore House offers free confidential services and resources to expecting families and parents. They recently moved locations to 647 Bodey Circle, Urbana.

With this new location, the Sycamore House is open Monday through Thursday. There is a full list of offerings and hours on their website https://sycamorehouseprc.org/.