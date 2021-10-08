Work to be done on Simon Kenton Trail Oct. 12

Subcontractor maintenance work will begin on the Simon Kenton Trail on Tuesday, October 12.

Work to be done is crack sealing and will commence at County Line Road, heading north. There will be rolling closures of each section of the trail while this job is conducted. There are no detours.

Please respect the “Trail/Road Closed” signs so that this work can be conducted quickly and safely for all.

This project is expected to take up to two weeks, weather permitting, and includes all of the Simon Kenton Trail from County Line Road on the south end, including the Urbana City Park and trail to the YMCA.

Also included will be a short section of the upper trail from the Urbana Depot to behind the airport and all three trail head parking lots on the south trail.

Updates will be posted often on the Simon Kenton Pathfinders Facebook page: www.facebook.com/SimonKentonPathfinders.

This necessary maintenance work is being entirely paid for by the Simon Kenton Pathfinders.

If you have a question regarding this project, please contact SKP President @: Simon.Kenton.Pathfinders@gmail.com

