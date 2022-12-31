Indians prevail in girls basketball

COLUMBUS – Mechanicsburg defeated Bishop Hartley, 55-33, in non-league girls basketball.

The Indians led, 21-9, at the half.

For Mechanicsburg (9-3), Addie DeLong, Dani Schipfer and Emily Conley each scored 13 points.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee game, 27-25. For the Indians, Taylor Heizer had 12 and Clair Rodgers added 10.

The Indians host Southeastern Monday night.

Graham falls

RIVERSIDE – Stebbins defeated Graham, 32-23, in non-league girls basketball.

Stebbins led, 20-14, at the half.

The Falcons (3-8) host Troy Christian on Tuesday.