WL-S, Triad earn wins in boys basketball

DeGRAFF – Taran Logwood had a team-high 23 points as West Liberty-Salem beat Riverside, 56-51, in non-league boys basketball.

For the Tigers (5-3), Matt Jones had 13 points and Brevin Louden added 11.

Riverside won the jayvee game, 44-33. For the Tigers, Caleb Hershberger and Sam Strapp each had 10 points.

The WL-S 9th graders won, 45-26. For the Tigers, Dylan King and Cade Stokes each had 10 points.

WL-S plays at Greenon Tuesday night.

Triad wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Triad rallied to nip Northeastern, 35-34, in OHC boys basketball.

The Cardinals trailed, 18-13, at the half.

For Triad (2-5, 2-3), Kane Bailey had 17 points and 7 rebounds and Caleb Thomas added 11 points.

The Cardinals host Lehman Catholic on Friday.

Graham loses

SPRINGFIELD – Shawnee held off Graham, 45-40, in CBC boys basketball.

The Falcons trailed, 24-14, at the half.

Graham (3-5) plays at Troy Christian on Wednesday.

Indians fall

MECHANICSBURG – Northwestern topped Mechanicsburg, 59-43, in non-league boys basketball.

The Indians (0-7) play at the Franklin Monroe tournament on Wednesday and Thursday.