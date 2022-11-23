Indians, Hillclimbers sweep in bowling

The Mechanicsburg boys bowling team beat Greenon, 2,611-2,411, in OHC action. The Indians were led by Jacob Brumfield with games of 235 and 225 for a 460 and Chris Ritchie with games of 243 and 225 for a 468.

The boys jayvee team lost, 1,787-1,477. For the Indians, Christian Brewer had a 164, 166 for a 330.

The Mechanicsburg girls bowling team defeated Greenon, 2,623-2,299. The Indians were led by Ashton Waller, who rolled a 430 with games of 237 and 193.

Also for the Indians, Faith Ford had a 224, 184 for a 408, Hannah Dingledine a 212, 191 for a 403, Taylor Rausch a 167, 181 for a 348, Kendall Rausch a 168 and Gwen Westfall a 176.

Mechanicsburg won the jayvee match, 1,723-1,680. The Indians were led by Cambryn Tom with games of 192, 173 for a 365.

UHS sweeps JA

Urbana upended Jonathan Alder, 2,765-2,537, in CBC boys bowling.

For UHS, Kaz Scott rolled a 223-243 466 and Kohldon Belt a 210-216 426.

In girls action, Urbana won, 2,288-2,247.

For UHS, Jazmyn Scott had a 233-211 444, Riley Smith a 149-162 311 and Maya Stokes a 145-166 311.