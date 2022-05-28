Several athletes qualify for state in D-III

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem girls track and field team placed eighth at the Division III regional meet on Friday.

For the Tigers, Megan Adams qualified for this week’s state meet in two events on Friday, placing first in the 3,200-meter run (11:16.9) and second in the 1,600-meter run (5:09.22).

Adams is also part of the 3,200-meter relay team that had earlier qualified for state.

In addition, Delaney Jones qualified for state in the 100-meter dash by placing third (12.60).

Triad’s Cayla Eaton qualified for state in the 300-meter hurdles by placing third (46.64).

Mechanicsburg’s boys 800-meter relay team comprised of Jake Hurst, Jack Wolf, Peyton Leeson and Kailen Butler qualified for state by placing second in 1:30.75.

The Division III state meet will be held at OSU’s Jesse Owens Stadium on Friday and Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m.

Photo by John Coffman Photography