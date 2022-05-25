Youth Sports

Pony League

West Liberty-Salem 2/LeVan’s Excavating improved to 5-0 on the season with an 11-1 victory against DeGraff. Colton Sachs, Conner Leichty, Kash LeVan, Braden Hershberger and Cooper Crouch combined to pitch a 2-hitter for WL-S2, striking out 9. Garrett Hull and Carson Vesey led the offense each doubling and both driving in 3 runs. Leichty and LeVan both went 2 for 2 and Dusty Bolton added a hit with 2 RBI.

Farm League

West Liberty Hickory Medical Direct Primary Care beat Zanesfield Del-Mar Tree Service, 13-0. Caizen Anders, Callen Oder and Keegan Reisinger threw a combined no-hitter in the win. Anders led the offense with 2 hits and 2 runs scored, including a straight steal of home in the second inning. Also reaching and scoring twice for the Tigers were Oder, Reisinger, Michael Beard, Harrison Sutherin and Tyler Leas. Hickory Medical moves to 4-1 on the season.

West Liberty’s Harrison Sutherin slides safely into home during Farm League action. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2022/05/web1_sutherin.jpeg West Liberty’s Harrison Sutherin slides safely into home during Farm League action. Submitted photo