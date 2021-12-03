Indians, Hillclimbers, Tigers earn wins

NORTH LEWISBURG – Mechanicsburg nipped Triad, 49-47, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

Triad was down 47-40 with 1:30 to go and came back to tie the game at 47-47 with 40 seconds left on an Ayden Spriggs’ three-pointer.

Mechanicsburg’s Josh Lim then hit a put-back layup with 7.8 seconds to go which proved to be the game-winner..

Triad’s Caleb Thomas got off a last-second three-point attempt that fell just short.

For the Indians (1-0, 1-0), Lim had 15 points and Danny Mascadri added 12.

For the Cardinals (2-1, 0-1), Spriggs and Tyler Perry each scored 14.

UHS prevails

Urbana beat visiting Ben Logan, 63-38, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers (2-0, 1-0) led, 32-24, at the half.

WL-S wins

WEST LIBERTY – Logan Saylor scored 16 points as WL-S held off Fairbanks, 46-44, in OHC boys basketball on Friday.

For the Tigers (1-1, 1-0), Matt Jones had 12 points and Andre Jones and Owen Johnson each added 7.

WL-S won the jayvee game, 38-35. For the Tigers, Taran Logwood had 11 points and Jayden Temple added 9.

The WL-S 9th graders lost to Urbana, 56-22. For the Tigers, Jackson Steider had 13 points.

Graham falls

ST. PARIS – North Union nipped Graham, 49-48, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons trailed, 28-17, at the half.

For Graham (0-1), Ben Sells had 24 points and Eric Goddard added 11.

“We were very sped up offensively in the the first half and gave up too many threes,” said Graham Coach Grant Hall. “The second half we got better looks offensively and our pressure really affected them and got us back in the game.”

Mechanicsburg’s Josh Lim scores underneath the basket against Triad Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/12/web1_lim.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Josh Lim scores underneath the basket against Triad Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography