Triad, Urbana earn wins in boys hoops

NORTH LEWISBURG – Ayden Spriggs scored 18 points as Triad defeated Ridgedale, 74-44, in non-league boys basketball on Friday.

Caleb Thomas added 16 points for the Cardinals (1-0).

Triad won the jayvee game, 43-35.

The Cardinals host Fairlawn tonight.

UHS wins

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana knocked off Northeastern, 58-41, in non-league boys basketball on Friday.

The Hillclimbers led, 26-19, at the half.

UHS hosts Ben Logan on Dec. 3.

Graham girls fall

VANDALIA – Butler beat Graham, 51-21, in non-league girls basketball on Friday.

Hailey Nash had 10 points to lead the Falcons (0-2), who trailed 23-13 at the half.

“At the moment, we have a lot of kids out who are injured and we are outgunned but that is not an excuse,” said Graham Coach Scott Seeberg. “It is not the best team that wins but the team that plays best. We have to do a better job off of the glass and limit the turnovers especially when we get tired.”

The Falcons play at Piqua Monday night.

Triad’s Tyler Perry (right) scores inside against visiting Ridgedale Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/11/web1_perry.jpg Triad’s Tyler Perry (right) scores inside against visiting Ridgedale Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography