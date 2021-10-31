Tigers, Indians qualify for boys state meet

TROY – The West Liberty-Salem boys cross country team placed second at the Division II regional on Saturday to qualify for this week’s state meet.

It was the best finish by the Big Orange since 1989 and it will be the program’s 20th state appearance and the fourth straight. It also marks the team’s seventh trip to state since 2011.

The Tigers finished second at the regional with 81 points behind Carroll’s 49.

Results for WL-S were Dylan Lauck 17:01.6 3rd (4th straight year finishing as a state qualifier), Tate Yoder 17:12.9 9th (3rd straight year finishing as a state qualifier), Owen Harrison 17:33.1 19th, Asher Knox 17:40.9 25th, Ayden Estep 17:59.1 35th, Troy Bradley 18:01.1 37th and Michael Jones 18:57.2 63rd.

“What an outstanding and gutsy team performance on a extremely muddy course,” said WL-S Coach Mike Louden. “I thought every one of our guys showed great poise and grit throughout the race. Earning a regional runner-up finish is something we’re very proud of as a program.”

The Mechanicsburg boys cross country team placed third at the Division III regional and qualified for the state meet for the first time ever.

Fort Loramie was first at the regional with 54 points, Botkins was second with 75 and Mechanicsburg was third with 117.

For the Indians, Will Negley was 11th in 17:45.6, Matthew Westfall was 23rd in 18:19, Sean Shultz was 28th in 18:25.9, Joshua Porter was 35th in 18:35.1, Luke Bryant was 48th in 18:52.1, Garrett Durham was 88th in 20:05.0 and Tyler Hennigan was 102nd in 21:41.3.

The Tigers and Indians will compete at the state meet at Fortress Obetz on Saturday.

WL-S’s Dylan Lauck (right) crosses the finish line third at the Division II regional meet at Troy on Saturday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_lauck.jpg WL-S’s Dylan Lauck (right) crosses the finish line third at the Division II regional meet at Troy on Saturday. Photos by John Coffman Photography Mechanicsburg’s Matthew Westfall (pictured) placed 23rd at the Division III regional meet at Troy on Saturday. The Indians qualified for state as a team. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_westfall.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Matthew Westfall (pictured) placed 23rd at the Division III regional meet at Troy on Saturday. The Indians qualified for state as a team. Photos by John Coffman Photography