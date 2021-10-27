Skelley, Bonham earn top honors in CBC/MRD

Urbana’s Emily Skelley has been named the volleyball player of the year in the CBC/MRD.

Besides Skelley, Graham’s Dena Wilson and Camille McIntosh were each named to the first team.

Urbana’s Ella Taylor and Graham’s Whytney Faulkner were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Arianna Cydrus and Graham’s Gillian Setty were each named special mention.

Cross country

Graham’s Cayden Bonham was named the runner of the year in the CBC/MRD.

Besides Bonham, Graham’s Ashton Aldredge and Aiden Oburn and Urbana’s Braylon Daniels were each named to the first team.

Urbana’s Jack Buckalew and Graham’s Ayden Rudolf were each named to the second team.

Urbana’s Graham Edwards and Graham’s Sebastian Bowers were each named special mention.

Graham’s Hailey Nash was named first-team All-CBC/MRD in girls cross country.

Graham’s Taylor Aldredge and Kelsey Demarco were each named to the second team.

Girls soccer

Urbana’s Marah Donahoe, Peyton Mounce and Jenna White and Graham’s Lauran Bailey and Rosey Dunham have each been named first-team All-CBC/MRD in girls soccer.

Urbana’s Erika Arnett, Paige Arnett, Clarie Keely and Reyse Wilson and Graham’s Grace Nash and Amber Robeson have each been named to the second team.

Urbana’s Brenna Burnside and Graham’s Darlene Haines were each named special mention.