Mechanicsburg beats WL-S; Triad falls to NE

WEST LIBERTY – Jake Hurst rushed for 261 yards and three touchdowns as top-ranked Mechanicsburg beat WL-S, 35-20, in OHC football Friday night.

Indians’ quarterback Aaron Conley added 164 yards rushing with a touchdown and also passed for a TD.

Mechanicsburg jumped out to a quick 20-0 lead, but WL-S cut the deficit to 20-14 on an 85-yard kickoff return by Dylan Glunt and a Gabe McGill one-yard run.

A Conley touchdown pass to Danny Mascadri late in the second quarter gave the Indians a 27-14 lead at the half.

The Tigers cut the deficit to 27-20 at 7:14 of the third quarter on a 44-yard pass from Christian Griffith to Trevor Berry.

Mechanicsburg went up 35-20 two minutes later on a Hurst five-yard touchdown run.

The Indians had 484 total yards compared to 241 for WL-S.

McGill rushed for 107 yards on 27 carries and Griffith completed 12 of 18 pass attempts for 125 yards.

Next Friday night, Mechanicsburg (9-0) has a showdown when it hosts unbeaten West Jefferson and WL-S (1-7) hosts Triad (2-7).

Northeastern 51, Triad 14

NORTH LEWISBURG – Northeastern defeated Triad, 51-14, in OHC football Friday night.

The Jets took an 8-0 lead midway through the first quarter on a run, and Northeastern made it 14-0 late in that quarter on a Cade Houseman TD pass to Dylan Haggy.

At the eight-minute mark of the second quarter, the Jets scored on a touchdown pass to take a 21-0 lead.

One minute later, NE’s Hunter Albright scored on a 51-yard run to make it 28-0.

A Jets’ TD pass with two minutes remaining in the second quarter gave the visitors a 35-0 lead, and a field goal in the final seconds of the quarter gave Northeastern a 38-0 lead at the half.

A long Houseman to Haggy touchdown pass early in the third quarter made it 44-0.

Early in the fourth quarter, Triad scored on a run to cut the deficit to 44-7, but Albright scored on a 95-yard run moments later to increase the Jets’ lead to 51-7.

Triad’s Hayden Simpson scored on a TD run midway through the fourth quarter to make it 51-14.

The Cardinals (2-7) play at WL-S (1-7) next Friday night.

Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst (33) heads for the end zone against WL-S Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/10/web1_hurst-1.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Jake Hurst (33) heads for the end zone against WL-S Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography