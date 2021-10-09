Graham teams knock off Urbana in golf; Merritt 8th at district

Visiting Graham beat Urbana, 175-187, in CBC boys golf earlier this season.

For the Falcons (8-1, 7-0), Grant Woodruff had a 41, Tyler Dowty a 44, Mason Huffman a 45, Eli Martin a 45, Eric Goddard a 46 and Brent Case a 51.

Urbana’s Tate Armstrong was match medalist with a 40, Zach Hoskins had a 44, Riley Wilson a 50, Kaz Scott a 53, Jack Buckalew a 56 and Gavin Hower a 57.

In CBC girls golf, Graham defeated Urbana, 207-213, earlier this season.

For the Falcons (7-1, 6-1), Zoey Merritt had a 46, Bella Odle a 51 and Maria McIntosh and Ryleigh Schafer each had a 55.

Merritt placed 8th at the district tournament with an 82 on Oct. 6.

Graham's Zoey Merritt (pictured) shot a 46 against Urbana earlier this season. She shot an 82 and placed eighth at the Division II district tournament on Oct. 6 at Pipestone.