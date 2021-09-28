Graham, WL-S earn victories in volleyball

PLAIN CITY – Graham beat Jonathan Alder, 25-27, 25-22, 25-21, 27-25 in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Falcons (14-3), Whytney Faulkner had 11 kills, 19 digs and 5 aces, Camille McIntosh had 13 kills and 4 blocks and Gillian Setty added 15 kills.

Graham’s jayvees lost, 25-22, 25-14.

WL-S wins

CEDARVILLE – WL-S defeated Cedarville, 25-15, 25-18, 25-16, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Tigers (13-1, 8-1), Gabby Williams had 29 assists and was 21/22 serving with 3 aces and 14 digs, Leah Ropp had 8 kills, 3 digs and was 12/12 serving with 1 ace and 2 blocks, Bailey Poppe had 12 kills, 11 digs and was 6/8 serving with 1 ace and Ally Gaver had 15 digs and was 19/20 on serves received and 9/9 serving.

WL-S’s undefeated jayvees won, 25-11, 25-19. For the Tigers, Londyn Loveless had 7 digs, 2 kills, was 8/8 serving, 24/24 setting and added 7 assists and 1 block, Mallory Bostick had 3 digs, 5 kills and was 9/10 serving with 3 aces and 1 block and Lexy Lee added 2 digs, 4 kills and was 7/7 serving.

UHS loses

LONDON – Urbana lost to London, 25-17, 18-25, 25-21, 17-25, 15-12, in CBC volleyball on Tuesday.

For UHS (10-5, 2-3), Emily Skelley had 20 kills, 5 blocks and 11 digs, Arianna Cydrus had 12 kills, Olyvia Reed had 7 kills, 5 aces and 17 digs, Ella Taylor had 36 assists and 12 digs, Haleigh Schetter had 10 digs and Olivia Heckman Stoodt added 12 digs.

Urbana’s jayvees lost, 25-13, 25-19. For UHS, Addisyn Sebastinas had 8 digs and Malayna Melvin added 7 digs.

Urbana’s freshmen lost, 25-7, 25-14.

Triad falls

JAMESTOWN – Greeneview topped Triad, 25-22, 25-15, 25-16, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

The Cardinals are now 1-12, 0-8.

Indians lose

LONDON – Madison Plains defeated Mechanicsburg, 25-16, 15-25, 25-13, 28-26, in OHC volleyball on Tuesday.

For the Indians (5-9, 5-6), Lilly Cushman had 9 kills and 17 digs, Abby Lawhorn had 26 digs, 23 receives and 2 aces, Payton Murphy had 5 kills and 3 blocks, Laney Vanhoose had 25 assists and Sara Beattie added 11 kills.

Mechanicsburg’s jayvees won, 25-21, 25-18, to improve to 8-2.

JH volleyball

The WL-S 7th graders improved to 10-2 with a 25-11, 25-19 win at Triad. For the Tigers, Zoe Carter had 7 points, 3 aces and 2 kills, Kiersten Stoll had 6 points, 4 aces and 3 kills, Sophia Landon had 6 points, 3 aces and 2 assists and Belle Sarver added 5 points and 3 assists.

The WL-S 8th graders improved their record to 9-4 with a 25-8, 25-19 win against Triad. For the Tigers, Naomi Cole had 10 points, 6 aces and 4 kills, Ellah Heminger had 5 points and 7 kills, Addison Hutton had 6 points and 1 kill and Ava Poppe had 5 points and 4 kills.

Triad did not report statistics.

