Graham, Urbana qualify for district golf tourney

SPRINGFIELD – Graham and Urbana advanced to next week’s Division II boys district golf tournament by finishing in the top four at the sectional on Tuesday at Reid Park.

Graham placed first with a 331 and Urbana was third with a 364 out of the 15 teams competing.

Graham’s Grant Woodruff was the sectional tournament medalist with a 76.

For the Falcons, Mason Huffman had a 79, Eli Martin an 86, Eric Goddard a 90 and Brent Case a 102.

For UHS, Zach Hoskins had a 79, Tate Armstrong an 80, Riley Wilson a 101, Kaz Scott a 104 and Jack Buckalew a 107.

“Our golfers have worked extremely hard to accomplish this goal,” said Urbana Coach Thomas Russell.

WL-S was 14th at the sectional with a 480. Greyson Horsley paced the Tigers with a 107.

The Falcons and Hillclimbers will play in the district tournament at Glenview Golf Course in Cincinnati on Tuesday.

Division III

SIDNEY – Mechanicsburg placed 10th and Triad was 11th at the Division III boys golf sectional at Shelby Oaks on Tuesday.

Neither team qualified for the district tourney.

For the Indians, Cole Reiser had an 85, Noah Dietrich a 101, Eli Mayberry a 103 and Brennin Eyink a 101.

For the Cardinals, Adam Mroczkowski had a 92, Tyler Gross a 109, Caleb Hostetler a 102 and Evan Ziegler a 116.

Rausch advances

XENIA – Mechanicsburg’s Taylor Rausch qualified for next week’s Division II district golf tournament by shooting a 96 at the sectional on Monday.

Mechanicsburg finished fifth as a team with a 473 and missed qualifying by one place.

For the Indians, Pinky Wetzel had a 128, Kennedy Moore a 128, Caitlin Burchett a 136 and Dani Schipfer a 120.

Pictured are the Graham (five on left) and Urbana boys golf teams. Both squads qualified for next week’s Division II district tournament. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_teams-1.jpg Pictured are the Graham (five on left) and Urbana boys golf teams. Both squads qualified for next week’s Division II district tournament. Photo by Pics by Panda