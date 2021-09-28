Mechanicsburg beats Triad; WL-S falls

NORTH LEWISBURG – Jake Hurst rushed for 80 yards and three touchdowns as unbeaten Mechanicsburg defeated Triad, 49-14, in OHC football.

In addition, Indians’ quarterback Aaron Conley completed 11 of 12 pass attempts for 195 yards and two TDs. Conley also rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown.

Mechanicsburg led, 14-0, at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at the half.

Triad (2-4) cut the deficit to 35-7 in the third quarter on a one-yard scoring run by quarterback Derek Bails.

Mechanicsburg led, 49-7, in the fourth quarter when Triad’s Hayden Simpson scored on a 26-yard run.

The Indians (6-0) had 459 total yards compared to 165 for the Cardinals.

This Friday night, Mechanicsburg hosts Northeastern (4-2) and Triad hosts Fairbanks (4-2).

Fairbanks 42, WL-S 7

MILFORD CENTER – Fairbanks rushed for 376 yards in a 42-7 win over West Liberty-Salem Friday night in OHC football.

For Fairbanks (4-2), Brogan Green rushed for 164 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns and Riordin Stauffer rushed for 159 yards on 10 carries with 2 TDs.

The Panthers led, 7-0, at the end of the first quarter and 35-0 at the half.

WL-S’s lone touchdown came on a seven-yard pass from Christian Griffith to Trevor Berry in the third quarter.

Griffith completed 14 of 29 pass attempts for 89 yards.

The Tigers (1-4) host unbeaten West Jefferson this Friday night.

Mechanicsburg’s Kailen Butler lays out in mid-air to make a reception against Triad Friday night. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2021/09/web1_butler.jpg Mechanicsburg’s Kailen Butler lays out in mid-air to make a reception against Triad Friday night. Photo by John Coffman Photography