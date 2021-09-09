Greenon at WL-S football game cancelled

WEST LIBERTY – The Greenon at West Liberty-Salem football game scheduled for Friday night has been cancelled due to COVID-19 issues at WL-S.

WL-S Superintendent Kraig Hissong issued the following statement on Thursday:

“Most of the recent WL-S COVID cases and quarantines have impacted the high school football team. Currently, about 33% of the team is absent from school based off of three (3) positive cases. As a result, we are canceling the game this Friday (9/10) against Greenon. This decision is twofold. First, we want to ensure that we try to eliminate the spread of COVID throughout our team’s remaining players and from Greenon’s team. Second, we hope that by pausing the season at this point, we can restart on Monday and be able to field a full team for the remainder of the season. Practices will be canceled until Monday and students will be encouraged to take extra precautions at school and at home to avoid the spread of COVID.”