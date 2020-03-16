UU’s James named Atlantic Region Player of the Year

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. – Urbana University’s Tyra James has been named the 2020 Atlantic Region Player of the Year and headlines the 2019-20 Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball Team.

James, the 2019-20 Mountain East Conference (MEC) Player of the Year, is a graduate student from Cincinnati. She led the MEC in scoring and ranked among the Top 5 players nationally this season in averaging 24.6 points per game during the regular season.

She was also ranked among the Top 5 players in the MEC this season in both rebounds (fourth, 10.9) and assists (second, 4.6).

In addition, James became the first MEC player in history to record two triple-doubles in the same season.

Joining James on the 2019-20 All-Atlantic Region First Team are Michaela Barnes (Edinboro), Ariel Jones (Shippensburg), Kwanza Murray (Lincoln) and Lilly Ritz (Wheeling). These five women are now eligible for All-America recognition.

Sports information directors from NCAA Division II Atlantic Region schools and conferences selected the two all-region teams. The process concludes with All-America selections announced later in the month. The Atlantic Region consists of schools from the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA), the MEC and the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC), along with independents Bluefield State and Salem.

The 2019-20 D2CCA All-Atlantic Region Women’s Basketball Team featured six players from the MEC, three players from the PSAC, two players from the CIAA and zero players from independents.

Urbana University’s Tyra James (pictured) has been named the 2020 Atlantic Region Player of the Year. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2020/03/web1_jamesfile.jpeg Urbana University’s Tyra James (pictured) has been named the 2020 Atlantic Region Player of the Year. Photo by UU Athletics