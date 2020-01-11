Tigers, Indians prevail in girls basketball

CEDARVILLE – WL-S routed Cedarville, 40-17, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

The Tigers led, 25-10, at the half.

For WL-S (11-1, 9-0), Emily Hollar and Selena Weaver each scored 16 points and Hollar added 5 assists.

Cedarville won the jayvee game, 24-21. Ayva Stewart had 7 points for the Tigers.

WL-S hosts Catholic Central on Thursday.

M’burg girls win

SOUTH CHARLESTON – Seniors Kasey Schipfer and Emma Jones along with junior Grace Forrest sparked a 21-0 spurt in the first quarter as Mechanicsburg beat Southeastern, 64-28, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

Forrest scored a game-high 18 points to go along with four rebounds, three assists and three steals while Schipfer recorded 15 points, eight rebounds, six steals and four assists.

The Indians limited Southeastern to 29 percent shooting from the floor and forced 24 Trojan turnovers.

Mechanicsburg (13-1, 9-0) hosts Greenon on Thursday.

Triad falls

SPRINGFIELD – Catholic Central downed Triad, 71-21, in OHC girls basketball on Saturday.

For the Cardinals (2-10, 2-7), Frani LeVan had 15 points, Bailey Perry had 7 rebounds and Cati LeVan added 5 rebounds and 4 steals.

Graham boys lose

North Union beat Graham, 80-60, in CBC boys basketball on Friday.

The Falcons (1-11, 1-4) play at Jonathan Alder on Tuesday.