Urbana Country Club hosts Legends Classic

Urbana Country Club will host The Legends Golf Classic on Sunday, July 21 at 1 p.m.

This event will benefit the United Way of Clark, Champaign and Madison Counties.

Sports legends scheduled to take part in the golf scramble include Pro Football Hall of Famer Paul Warfield, Ohio State football great/former major league baseball pitcher Galen Cisco, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl offensive tackle Dick Schafrath, former Cleveland Browns’ Pro Bowl safety Ernie Kellerman, former major league pitchers Ed Whitson, Fred Scherman and Jon Warden, former Ohio State standout/Canadian Football Hall of Famer Don Sutherin, 1964 Olympic gold medal-winning basketball player George Wilson and Urbana native Roger Wallace, who played wide receiver alongside Warfield for the Memphis Southmen of the World Football League in 1975.

A production crew from NFL Films will also be in attendance at UCC on July 21 filming a program to air on national television later this year.

After the golf scramble that day, Warfield will give a presentation about his football career at 6 p.m. in the Grimes Room at UCC. Heavy hors d’oeuvres will be served.

Tickets for Warfield’s presentation are available for $27 each.

After a standout career as a running back and wide receiver at Ohio State, Warfield broke in as a receiver with the Cleveland Browns in 1964.

He helped lead the Browns to the NFL title that season, and later won two Super Bowls playing for the Miami Dolphins.

During his NFL career, Warfield had 427 receptions for 8,565 yards and scored 85 touchdowns. He was elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1983, his first year of eligibility.

Also during the evening program, Urbana Country Club golf scorecards autographed by legends such as Jack Nicklaus, Lee Trevino, Hale Irwin, Tom Watson, Johnny Miller, Raymond Floyd, etc. will be auctioned off with all proceeds benefiting the United Way.

Participants in the golf scramble on July 21 will receive a certificate for another round of golf at UCC for only the price of renting a golf cart.

For information on how to register for the golf scramble or buy tickets for Warfield’s evening presentation, call Urbana Country Club’s William Unger at (937) 303-0916.

Paul Warfield will also speak on July 21