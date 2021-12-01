Caring Kitchen thanks helpers

Dear Caring Kitchen Thanksgiving Day Volunteers & Donors,

On behalf of the Board of Directors, staff and myself, I wish to extend our heartfelt thanks to each and every person who charitably donated time, food and/or monetary support for Caring Kitchen’s annual Community Thanksgiving Day Dinner. Your generosity enabled us to serve a hot, delicious carry-out, dine-in or delivery meal to numerous residents of Champaign County.

We had a wonderful time, great fellowship and excellent volunteers. For that, we are truly blessed and grateful. Caring Kitchen wishes everyone a Merry Christmas and a very Happy New Year!

Gratefully,

Tara Jordan

Executive Director

Caring Kitchen