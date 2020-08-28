180,000 dead from the virus

At this time we have 180,000 people dead from the virus. Unemployment is at an all-time high. There are many businesses closed down. There is rioting in the streets. Cops are killing blacks at random and getting away with it. And there are some ninkompoops out there refusing to wear masks even though the experts say it is the only way to control the virus.

And this folks, is Donald Trump’s America. Do we want four more years of this incompetence? He made America great alright. Enough is enough.

Dorothy Yoder

Urbana