Reader: Vitale’s conspiracy theories unnecessary

Wow, a rebuttal from David George — never saw that coming.

Here’s the thing, Mr. George: No.

According to The Columbus Jewish News, The Cleveland Jewish News, The Jerusalem Post, Arutz Sheva, etc. (you get the picture, probably, maybe), Nino’s cute ‘globalist’ trick is perceived by them all as a gratuitous slur. Therefore it is one — apologies to your dictionary.

It’s a stretch, I realize, but if celestial avatar Vitale spent less time on conspiracy theories and more time on testing, contact tracing, sourcing PPE, he would have less time for putting his foot in god’s mouth.

We live in hope.

Robert Puglia

Urbana