Mercy thanks community for pandemic assistance

It is our honor to care for you and your loved ones at all times. Patient safety is always our priority and we are working very hard to ensure the safety of our patients and associates as we navigate this pandemic.

We are truly humbled by the recognition of our hard work and the outpouring of support from Springfield and Urbana communities. Individuals, schools, businesses, our volunteers and many, many others have rallied to let us know they care and we are so grateful for everything you have done and are doing for us. Thank you!

We appreciate every drawing, kind note, meal, thoughtful gift basket and donation of supplies. This is by no means an exhaustive list of everything we’ve received and your desire to help us is both welcome and awe-inspiring.

Mercy Health continues to receive generous offers from organizations and community members seeking to donate supplies in response to the COVID-19 supply shortages facing health care systems across the country. If community members have supplies they want donate or are aware of people in the community looking for places to donate, they can email APRush@bshsi.org using the subject line “DONATION” or call 888-383-8000 for information on how to donate.

Mercy Health Foundation is also accepting donations. Donors can direct their gift to assist their local Mercy Health hospital and health care workers in their area. For questions or to make a gift by phone, call (800) 999-2744 or visit https://foundation.mercy.com/covid-19.aspx.

Thank you for keeping Mercy Health’s team in your thoughts.

Adam Groshans, President, Mercy Health – Springfield, and Jamie Houseman, President, Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital