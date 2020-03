The other day I heard Rush Limbaugh inform parents that their children are probably just average. Lots of people are convinced their children are exceptional. Apparently someone in either Champaign or Miami Counties has raised below average children. I’m referring to those riding down Route 36 smashing mailboxes. I’m irritated when the snow plow gets mine, but ODOT will replace it. Technically, someone owes me and my neighbor about $50.

Ken Lawler

St. Paris