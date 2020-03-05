Johnson supports Hess

Commissioner Steve Hess has demonstrated his commitment to the citizens of Champaign County over his current and prior terms. I’ve had the opportunity to serve on various committees and councils with Commissioner Hess and he has always had the future of Champaign County and its citizens as his number one priority.

Whether it’s economic development or health and safety, Steve puts efficient and effective county government first.

Please join me in voting for Steve Hess, County Commissioner.

Than Johnson

Urbana