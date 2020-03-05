Vaughan supports Patrick

I am appalled at how the sheriff’s office has handled victim cases. It seems that the victims have been ignored with no closure in sight. These victims have been left out in the cold to suffer. How can you ignore these victims and let them suffer the ramifications? Your whole office is guilty of this. The blood of the victims are on your hands for doing nothing.

I believe that we need to drain the swamp and bring new life into the sheriff’s office. I believe that Dave Patrick can fulfill the position.

Thomas Vaughan Sr.

Urbana