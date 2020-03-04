Vote for a new Urbana Champaign County Senior Center

Since becoming members of the senior center, our lives have been enriched immensely. There’s always plenty of fun activities to do with friends.

Through the years and with the steady stream of new members, our beloved facility is no longer big enough to fully meet the needs of its members. We need a larger building. Our hope is that future seniors may enjoy the same benefits we have had though our membership with the senior center.

For the good of our senior population and the future of our community, please vote YES for the UCCSC Building Levy March 17.

Sondra Hull

Cable