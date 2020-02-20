Sheriff’s office should cite ‘at fault’ drivers

There was a meeting held recently by law enforcement officials concerning fatal automobile accidents within the county. The current sheriff’s policy is that the investigating officer has the option of issuing, or not, a traffic citation to the driver determined to be “at fault” in any accident. In my humble opinion, this should not be. Drivers who are at fault should automatically receive a citation. I urge the voting citizens of Champaign County to elect a sheriff who would adopt mandatory citations for “at fault” drivers. That may help control future accidents and dispel suspicions of favoritism by the sheriff’s office.

Robert C. Dean

Urbana